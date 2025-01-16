Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Palestinians and Israelis react to a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Also, Indonesia rolls out a massive new free meal program for school children to help reduce stunting and poverty in the country, improve educational outcomes and increase farmer incomes. And, efforts are underway to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in the global maritime shipping industry. Plus, American TikTok users are switching to RedNote in an act of protest.
