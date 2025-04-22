As questions emerge over the succession of Pope Francis, some are looking to Africa, where the Catholic Church has seen the most growth of any region in recent years. Also, a group of gunmen open fire at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 20 tourists and injuring dozens more. And, the Supreme Court in Brazil is examining the role that allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro might have played in an alleged coup attempt that took place after he lost the 2022 election. Plus, an effort to restore forests that have been cleared away around the world.

