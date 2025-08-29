Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “disgusted” after altered photos of her and other women were found on an Italian pornographic website. Also, a look at the Lebanese government’s plans to disarm Hezbollah. And, New Orleans is still learning from the lessons of Hurricane Katrina 20 years later, finding some help from Dutch engineers. Plus, a conversation about the latest album of Chilean band Calle Mambo.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.