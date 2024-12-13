Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The Sednaya Prison complex in Damascus was synonymous with the Syrian government's reputation for brutality. Once inside, prisoners had little chance of coming out alive. Over the past week, thousands of families rushed to the prison in the hopes of finding their missing loved ones. Also, Ukraine needs more troops to fend off Russian invaders. The draft age in Ukraine was already lowered from 27 to 25. Now, they're talking about drafting men who are 18 to 25. And, why the changing climate in places like Brazil and Vietnam will soon have you paying more for that morning cup of Joe.
