This week, the Trump Administration announced sanctions against Colombians involved in hiring out mercenaries to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group fueling Sudan's civil war. Also, aging landfills in the UK risk leaking toxic waste into nearby communities. And, a year on, Israel continues to hold Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza. Plus, a look at the deeply calming side of the music of Icelandic wünderkind Gabriel Olafs.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices