Hundreds of Palestinians in northern Gaza held spontaneous protests against Hamas and called for an end to the war. Also, for decades, Europe has leaned on the US for security, but there are growing calls for the bloc to be more militarily self-sufficient — an ambitious goal that not all EU leaders agree on. And, it's been 10 years since the start of the Saudi-led airstrike campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. Plus, China-based Mixue Bingcheng is set to surpass McDonald's as the world's largest fast food chain.

