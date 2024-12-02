Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Syria's anti-government rebels launched a massive offensive last week, taking most observers by surprise and gaining control over the largest city, Aleppo. The regime of President Bashar al-Assad has responded by conducting aerial attacks on Aleppo city and Idlib province. Also, the president of the International Criminal Court lashed out at the US and Russia for interfering with its investigations as the institution’s annual meeting opened on today. And, a gathering of more than 200 nations convened in Busan, South Korea, to reach a landmark agreement on ending plastic pollution, but left without achieving its goal after pressure from oil-rich nations. Plus, Hong Kong launches its “PANDA GO! FEST HK” festival with 2,500 panda statues made of recycled rubber barrels to be put on display this month.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
