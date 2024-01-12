The night skies flared orange on Thursday night in Yemen as the US and UK made airstrikes on Houthi targets in the country. US President Joe Biden said it was in response to Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrapped up a trip to three Baltic nations. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia have all provided an outsized portion of their gross domestic product in money and weapons for Ukraine. Also, Sheikh Imam and Ahmed Negm wrote stinging rebukes of Egypt's autocrats in the 1960s and 1970s. Decades later, their music was sung to topple Egypt’s autocratic leaders in 2011. Plus, an ancient city is discovered in the rainforests of Ecuador.

We are excited to announce that The World’s Carolyn Beeler will be co-hosting our daily show along with Marco Werman beginning Jan. 16. 🎙️

Be sure to tune in!