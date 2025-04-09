Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
President Donald Trump has paused his sweeping new tariffs, with one exception: those levied on China. Beijing is retaliating by hitting US goods back. How Chinese leadership sees the escalating trade war. Also, how new banana products could help transform agriculture in Uganda. And what exactly makes Jamaican rum Jamaican?
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices