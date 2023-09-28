The leader of the breakaway Armenian republic of Nagorno-Karabakh says the enclave will dissolve its state institutions on Jan. 1, 2024. Residents have been streaming out of the mountainous enclave since Azerbaijan seized control of it last week. And, China is home to the world's largest high-speed rail network. The country is now launching a new high-speed system that will cut across bodies of water and along the coast of Fujian province in the country's southeast. Also, the Women's Initiatives for Gender Justice was a strong voice in The Hague for victims of gender violence in places like northern Uganda, where rebel leader Joseph Kony terrorized the local population. Now, its former director, Brigid Inder, is being accused of funding him behind the scenes. Plus, how Sasami's zainichi Korean heritage informs her music.