Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is wrapping up a tour this week of Southeast Asia where he has been selling the idea of China as a force for economic stability and prosperity. He has also criticized President Donald Trump's trade policies as destructive to the global economy. We'll look at how that message is being received. Also, Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in the the electric vehicle industry in preparation for a post-oil future. And, the legacy of Indigenous runner Tom Longboat lives on at this year's Boston Marathon, which kicks off on Monday.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices