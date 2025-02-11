Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House as Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt is met with regional and global condemnation. Also, the “Vote-o-Mat” helps German voters navigate candidates ahead of parliamentary elections. And, the movie “Emilia Pérez”, which has received 13 Oscar nominations has been mired in controversy and has become unpopular in Mexico. Plus, scientists say the shape of the Earth’s core may be changing shape.
