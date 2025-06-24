Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US President Donald Trump has claimed that a ceasefire is holding between Israel and Iran, though each side claims the other has already violated the agreement. Also, a group of international legal experts signs onto a letter warning that private military contractors and others working with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation may be criminally liable for the attacks and the displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. And, as the global construction industry looks for ways to replace concrete — which is responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions — one growing trend is using reinforced timber. Plus, one of the most popular playwrights in Russia is Irish.
