Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The White House has renewed its rhetoric on acquiring Greenland. We hear how the news is being received by people who live there. Also, a discussion about the erosion of international law. And, a look at the frustrations that blind people face during air travel. Plus, the story of a young man who moved as a kid from Guatemala to Texas to Taiwan.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices