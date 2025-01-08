Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
European leaders are alarmed about what they see as foreign election meddling. It's coming from Elon Musk, the wealthiest man on Earth and a close adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump. Musk has been using his global social media megaphone to promote far-right politicians in Europe, like the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, which has been named an extremist group by Germany's own intelligence agencies.Also, Nicolás Maduro will be inaugurated as president in Venezuela later this week. Despite widespread accusations of election fraud.And, Ukrainian war refugees in Moldova, looking to stay for the long term.
