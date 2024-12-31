Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In this New Year’s Eve special, The World looks at discoveries from around the globe. With Mount Everest adding an extra 160 feet in the past 89,000 years, according to a recent study, we discuss how and why mountain ranges grow. Also, 2024 was the 200th year since the first dinosaur was named. And, finding lost cities in the mountains of Uzbekistan. Plus, using AI to create images of memories.
