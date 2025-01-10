The world is on the threshold of failing to reach an important climate goal to stop the global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. It was the most ambitious climate goal in the Paris Agreement, but it's unclear if failure is official, or just imminent. Also, with the devastating fires in Los Angeles still raging, we hear about an interesting fire warning system that was developed by a German company. Also, in Venezuela, the popular leader of the political opposition, Marina Corina Mochado, was detained during an anti-government protest. She was released soon afterward. But she was also reportedly made to appear in several videos. And, more Americans are deciding to retire abroad. How it all works — and what it's meant for one family that now splits its time between Japan and the US.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.