Fueled by a cost-of-living crisis and a weakening currency, Iranians are taking to the streets. While the government says it's offering dialogue, the demonstrations follow a year of growing challenges for the regime and everyday people in the country. Also, a look back at a year of global protests, driven largely by Gen Z, over economic uncertainty. And, air pollution in Germany's once-industrial Ruhr River Valley has decreased significantly, but there’s still a long way to go. Plus, a look at New Year’s Eve traditions around the globe.

