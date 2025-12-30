Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Fueled by a cost-of-living crisis and a weakening currency, Iranians are taking to the streets. While the government says it's offering dialogue, the demonstrations follow a year of growing challenges for the regime and everyday people in the country. Also, a look back at a year of global protests, driven largely by Gen Z, over economic uncertainty. And, air pollution in Germany's once-industrial Ruhr River Valley has decreased significantly, but there's still a long way to go. Plus, a look at New Year's Eve traditions around the globe.