The Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt is now open, after being closed for nearly two years. But only small numbers of people are being allowed through, despite thousands of Palestinians in Gaza needing medical care. Also, the story of one woman fighting for her village’s future as rising sea levels force residents along Mexico's Gulf Coast to flee their homes. And, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player ever to complete a Grand Slam at the Australian Open over the weekend. Plus, "Caetano and Bethania: Live" wins the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

