Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

24hr 43min
Thumbnail for "Rafah crossing opens but only small numbers of people are being allowed through".
The Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt is now open, after being closed for nearly two years. But only small numbers of people are being allowed through, despite thousands of Palestinians in Gaza needing medical care.
February 2, 202649min 50sec47.87 MB
Thumbnail for "British PM Starmer 'resets relations' with China despite criticism".
Keir Starmer is in China this week, marking the first time a British prime minister has visited the country in eight years. UK–China ties have been under strain since Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and amid allegations of Chinese spying in Britain.
January 30, 202650min 16sec48.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Cuba has only 2-3 weeks of oil supplies left".
Cuba could deplete its oil supply in as little as 15 to 20 days, according to the data company Kpler, and residents are worried about what might come next.
January 29, 202650min 13sec48.24 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest on Trump's 'Board of Peace'".
It began as part of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement to stop the war in Gaza. But the "Board of Peace," a brainchild of US President Trump, has morphed into something with more grand ambitions, at least rhetorically.
January 28, 202650min 10sec48.19 MB
Thumbnail for "India and EU strike behemoth free trade deal".
India and the European Union have signed a massive trade deal that will account for a quarter of the world's GDP.
January 27, 202650min 25sec48.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Stunning purge of China’s military".
President Xi Jinping has placed his second-in-command, China's top general, under investigation.
January 26, 202650min 35sec48.59 MB
Thumbnail for "Syrians in Turkey are trying to decide whether to stay or go".
About half a million Syrians living in Turkey have returned to Syria — just one in five.
January 23, 202649min 27sec47.51 MB
Thumbnail for "In Iran, grieving comes with punishment".
In Iran, some families are still searching morgues for their loved ones.
January 22, 202650min 6sec48.13 MB
Thumbnail for "US immigration sees radical policy shifts in first year of Trump’s term".
The US immigration system sees one of the most radical policy shifts during US President Donald Trump's second term.
January 21, 202650min 9sec48.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuelans grapple with a collapsing economy".
Venezuela is facing soaring prices, shrinking wages and a middle class that has largely vanished.
January 20, 202649min 44sec47.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Anxiety spreads in Denmark amid US demands to take over Greenland".
President Donald Trump keeps insisting that the US "needs" to take over Greenland, which is controlled by Denmark. Protests in both Denmark and Greenland have denounced US threats to seize the territory.
January 19, 202650min 30sec48.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Unofficial results show reelection of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni".
With votes tallied from about 50% of polling places, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni is projected to win reelection in Uganda.
January 16, 202650min 7sec48.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Residents of Kyiv endure relentless winter amid Ukraine war".
As bitter cold descends on Ukraine, so has a fresh barrage of Russian drone and missile strikes. Recent attacks on transformer substations and power plants have plunged Kyiv into its worst wartime heating and power outage.
January 15, 202650min 54sec48.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Greenland’s prime minister says the territory is ‘not for sale’".
The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland met with US Vice President JD Vance today at the White House today for talks.
January 14, 202650min 12sec48.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Protests continue in Iran as nation remains under communications blackout".
Iranian state TV has aired new footage showing piles of black body bags it says hold demonstrators killed during protests. Some footage of the protests has come out even as a communications blackout in the country continues.
January 13, 202649min 44sec47.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Protests escalate in Iran with little information getting in or out".
Protests in Iran have turned deadly, with hundreds feared shot and killed. The government has shut all communications with the outside world, making it difficult to get accurate information from the ground. But a few have been able to get through, using Starlink, a satellite internet network, including one doctor living in New York.
January 12, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Europe on edge amid US strikes in Venezuela and Greenland threats".
EU leaders are responding cautiously, with some notable exceptions, following US strikes on Venezuela and threats to take over Greenland.
January 9, 202649min 23sec47.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Who is Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's new interim president?".
We take a look at the life and politics of Delcy Rodríguez, who spent years as part of deposed President Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle, and is now Venezuela’s de-facto leader.
January 8, 202650min 8sec48.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Greenlanders react to US threats to take over their territory".
The White House has renewed its rhetoric on acquiring Greenland. We hear how the news is being received by people who live there.
January 7, 202649min 49sec47.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Crackdowns in Venezuela amid power transition".
Militias are patrolling the streets of Venezuela and independent journalists have been detained. It’s all part of a crackdown signaling the country’s authoritarian leaders are not relinquishing power, despite the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
January 6, 202649min 31sec47.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuelans brace for an uncertain future after Maduro's removal".
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is now in US custody, facing drug-related charges — but inside Venezuela, the fallout is just beginning. In Caracas, residents describe fear, brief celebration and a return to caution as power shifts.
January 5, 202648min 27sec46.54 MB
Thumbnail for "A special look at China".
In this holiday special, The World takes you to China.
January 2, 202650min 2sec48.06 MB
Thumbnail for "A New Year’s special celebrating The World’s 30th anniversary".
It’s been an adventurous three decades for The World and we’re glad to have you with us as we celebrate this anniversary. In this special New Year’s show, we highlight some of our reporting over the years.
January 1, 202650min 29sec48.49 MB
Thumbnail for "A special show looking back at 2025".
As we wrap up the year, The World takes a look back at some of our favorite stories from 2025.
December 31, 202550min 45sec48.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Iranians grapple with a weakening currency".
Fueled by a cost-of-living crisis and a weakening currency, Iranians are taking to the streets. While the government says it's offering dialogue, the demonstrations follow a year of growing challenges for the regime and everyday people in the country.
December 30, 202550min 8sec48.14 MB
Thumbnail for "US conducts airstrikes in northwestern Nigeria".
The US fired Tomahawk missiles into Nigeria's Sokoto State late last week, claiming to target members of ISIS targeting Christians in the country, but the region hit by the strikes — and facing the brunt of ISIS attacks — is majority Muslim.
December 29, 202550min 31sec48.51 MB
Thumbnail for "2025: In Memoriam".
This special show takes a look back at some important and influential people who passed away in 2025, leaving behind their legacies.
December 26, 202532min 22sec31.09 MB
Thumbnail for "A special holiday show all about Greenland".
In this holiday special, The World visits Greenland.
December 25, 202549min 50sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "A holiday special full of laughs".
In this comedy special, The World takes you around the globe where artists find humor in unconventional places.
December 24, 202549min 58sec47.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Finding the joy of Christmas amid the war in Ukraine".
In Ukraine, the Christmas season is being observed even amid war. We hear one story from a Christian ministry leader and Kyiv resident.
December 23, 202549min 4sec47.11 MB

The Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt is now open, after being closed for nearly two years. But only small numbers of people are being allowed through, despite thousands of Palestinians in Gaza needing medical care. Also, the story of one woman fighting for her village’s future as rising sea levels force residents along Mexico's Gulf Coast to flee their homes. And, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player ever to complete a Grand Slam at the Australian Open over the weekend. Plus, "Caetano and Bethania: Live" wins the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

