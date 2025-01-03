Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Tourism in Cuba has not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic began; and new conditions on the island are deterring tourists from visiting to soak up its culture, beauty and political history. Also, South Korean authorities were unable to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following an hours-long stand-off with his security services. And, a hidden crisis unfolds in Japan where over a million people have retreated from society for months or even years, in a phenomenon known as hikikomori. Plus, a self-taught baker brings flavors from her childhood spent in Argentina to a small farm stand in Southern Vermont.
