Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Thailand has closed off its border with Cambodia — delivering a sharp blow to its economy. It’s the latest strike in a dispute centered around a remote piece of border land that both countries claim. Also, UNICEF warns that Sudanese children affected by war are increasingly malnourished. And, a new tourist destination is opening up — in North Korea. Plus, it’s mango season; a look at what makes the best mango.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.