Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Hamas has released the last living American hostage that was held captive in Gaza. That comes days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the region. Hamas has not said what it expects to receive in return for the release. Also, Pope Leo XIV's roots in Chiclayu, Peru. And, a close look at Barcelona's "superblocks": pedestrian areas designed to keep cars out.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices