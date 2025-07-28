Mexico City marks seven centuries since the founding of Tenochtitlan, the ancient Aztec capital buried beneath the modern metropolis. Also, France reverses a ban, reintroducing a controversial pesticide, despite the largest citizen signature campaign in French history calling to keep it off farms after research has shown it can devastate honeybee colonies. And, amid protests in Tel Aviv and under international pressure, Israel airdrops some aid and establishes safe corridors for assistance in Gaza. Plus, some YouTubers have turned the stress of travel into a game.

