Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Japan's elections on Sunday saw the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lose its longstanding majority, while a far-right nationalist “Japanese First” party gained ground. Also, vaccine rates are stalling, and even declining, around the globe. And, China begins construction on what’s set to be the world’s largest hydroelectric dam, raising concerns from its neighbors and NGOs. Plus, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade tours the US and talks about navigating identity and belonging through her music.
Listen to today's Music Heard on Air.