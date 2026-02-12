A look at where the youth stand as Bangladeshis head to the polls in one of the most consequential elections in the country's history. Also, a new South African video heist game lets players recover real ancient African artifacts that are currently displayed in Western museums. And, Russia announces restrictions on the Telegram and WhatsApp messaging platforms. Plus, a look at why Milan-Cortina Olympic medals keep falling and breaking.

