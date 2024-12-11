Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Many Syrians who have lived in Turkey for years are eager to return home to Syria. But others say an evolving security situation and financial concerns are giving them pause. Meanwhile, governments across Europe have paused asylum applications submitted by Syrians. Also, a new report by the OECD finds that reading and math scores for adults in most of the world’s high-income countries have declined during the past decade. And, the Arctic tundra is now releasing more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than it stores. Plus, a man from New Zealand who doesn’t speak Spanish has won the Spanish Scrabble championships.
