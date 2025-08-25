As Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, Brazilians are debating what justice, accountability and democracy really mean. Also, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung is in Washington for his first White House meeting with US President Donald Trump. And, tensions escalate as the US sends warships to waters off the coast of Venezuela and thousands of Venezuelans sign up to join the country’s civilian militia in response. Plus, Lithuania hosts a corgi competition, complete with costume contests, time trials and races.

