Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 28min
Thumbnail for "Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country".
As Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, Brazilians are debating what justice, accountability and democracy really mean.
August 25, 202549min 11sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Trade pressure from US rallies Brazilians against interference".
The US has imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian goods. But instead of pressuring Brazil’s government, the move may have backfired.
August 22, 202551min 58sec24.97 MB
Thumbnail for "AU backs effort to adopt map showing Africa’s true size".
The African Union has voiced support for the adoption of a map that more accurately displays the real size of Africa.
August 21, 202549min 52sec47.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest updates on Israel and Gaza".
Israeli troops have reached the outskirts of Gaza City, preparing for its takeover, at a time when a potential 60-day ceasefire is on the table.
August 20, 202550min 7sec24.06 MB
Thumbnail for "China and India try to repair relations".
China and India are beginning to view each other as possible allies — instead of historic adversaries — one of the side-effects of new US trade policies.
August 19, 202551min 10sec24.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia does have 'legitimate grievances,' says Kremlin analyst".
Ukraine is Russia, and the invasion of Ukraine simply represents the return to an older, fundamental reality, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
August 18, 202550min 47sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "'Tell the world I was here': Documenting life in Gaza".
For almost two years, Palestinians in Gaza have been recording everything to make sure the world knows they existed.
August 15, 202550min 18sec24.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Extremist groups around the world exploiting AI".
Experts say extremist groups from around the world are using artificial intelligence to produce propaganda and appeal to new audiences.
August 14, 202549min 34sec23.81 MB
Thumbnail for "US unseals indictment against Haitian gang leader".
August 13, 202550min 42sec24.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Far-right gains in Europe threaten EU climate goals".
Far-right parties are surging in popularity across Europe and environmentalists say their influence could put the EU’s climate agenda in jeopardy.
August 12, 202549min 48sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli army targets and kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza".
An Israeli strike on a press tent outside a Gaza hospital killed five Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday, including prominent reporter Anas al-Sharif. The Committee to Protect Journalists had warned of the danger to al-Sharif's life, something that’s become part of a pattern of press intimidation.
August 11, 202549min 15sec23.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinians fearful, hostage families frustrated, as Israel expands control of Gaza".
Palestinians in Gaza are reacting with dread to the announcement that Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Also, families of Israeli hostages, as well as those seeking the return of their loved ones’ remains, have responded with deep frustration and a sense of betrayal at the Israeli government.
August 8, 202550min 18sec24.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli PM signals military escalation to occupy all of Gaza".
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is talking about ordering the Israeli military to escalate its campaign to take control of all of Gaza.
August 7, 202550min 43sec24.37 MB
Thumbnail for "80 years since US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima".
Today marks 80 years since the first use of a nuclear weapon during wartime — the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
August 6, 202549min 58sec30.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazil's Bolsonaro under house arrest".
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest on charges of masterminding a coup to overturn the country's 2022 election.
August 5, 202549min 36sec23.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Trial begins in absentia for former Bangladesh prime minister".
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing a landmark trial in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. The charges are linked to the 2024 student protests that toppled her government.
August 4, 202550min 4sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Sweeping impacts of new Trump tariffs on global economy".
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to start up new tariffs on dozens of countries, sowing more uncertainty in the global economy.
August 1, 202551min 19sec24.63 MB
Thumbnail for "Climate change disrupts monsoon season in India".
Climate change is making the Indian monsoon more unpredictable, causing frequent flooding and waterlogging in cities, with additional factors worsening the problem.
July 31, 202550min 27sec24.24 MB
Thumbnail for "The science of earthquakes and tsunamis".
A massive earthquake near Russia has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific and as far south as Chile. We look at the science behind the phenomena.
July 30, 202550min 20sec24.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Former Colombian president convicted on witness tampering charges".
A court in Colombia has convicted former President Álvaro Uribe on witness tampering charges. To some Colombians, Uribe is a national hero, while others view him as a ruthless strongman who undermined their democracy.
July 29, 202548min 38sec46.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico City celebrates 700 years since the founding of Tenochtitlan".
Mexico City marks seven centuries since the founding of Tenochtitlan, the ancient Aztec capital buried beneath the modern metropolis.
July 28, 202547min 54sec23.01 MB
Thumbnail for "How drones are reshaping modern warfare".
Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone strikes yesterday after peace talks failed in Turkey. Drones have taken on a pivotal role in that war, and are also reshaping modern warfare around the globe.
July 25, 202549min 54sec23.96 MB
Thumbnail for "The Country In Our Hearts: Episode 4".
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202546min 21sec44.52 MB
Thumbnail for "The Country In Our Hearts: Episode 3".
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202540min 44sec39.12 MB
Thumbnail for "The Country In Our Hearts: Episode 2".
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202540min 23sec38.79 MB
Thumbnail for "The Country In Our Hearts: Episode 1".
The story of one Kurdish family's journey.
July 24, 202539min 50sec38.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Mass starvation is gripping the Gaza Strip".
After four months of near-total siege by Israel, people in Gaza are starving. According to the UN, at least 1 in 3 people are going multiple days without eating and death from hunger is on the rise.
July 24, 202550min 54sec24.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Finding solutions to the international law crisis".
In the second segment of our two-part story, we look at solutions addressing the crisis facing the implementation of international law.
July 23, 202549min 32sec23.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Experts concerned over the state of international law".
A number of scholars and experts say they have never been more concerned about the state of international law.
July 22, 202549min 18sec23.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Far-right ‘Japanese First’ party gains seats in elections".
Japan's elections on Sunday saw the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party lose its longstanding majority, while a far-right nationalist “Japanese First” party gained ground.
July 21, 202549min 32sec23.8 MB

Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country

Thumbnail for "Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country".
August 25, 202549min 11sec

As Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, Brazilians are debating what justice, accountability and democracy really mean. Also, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung is in Washington for his first White House meeting with US President Donald Trump. And, tensions escalate as the US sends warships to waters off the coast of Venezuela and thousands of Venezuelans sign up to join the country’s civilian militia in response. Plus, Lithuania hosts a corgi competition, complete with costume contests, time trials and races.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country".
Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country
00:00
49:11