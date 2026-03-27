On the first day of US and Israeli attacks in Iran, a school bombing in the village of Minab that killed many children triggered global outrage. The World investigates another similar attack that also resulted in the death of children in the city of Lamerd that went mostly unnoticed. Also, a new amendment to the national security law in Hong Kong allows police to demand the password to a person's phone in order to search it. And, the British colonial-era diamond giant De Beers is now up for sale, and former African colonies, like Botswana, are looking to buy the company that long profited from their diamond mines. Plus, a new swing set celebrates a wacky border shared by two towns between the Netherlands and Belgium.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices