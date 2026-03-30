This weekend, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the waters off of Split, Croatia, after being pulled from combat operations in the Red Sea. Also, in a blunt Palm Sunday sermon, Pope Leo XIV implicitly criticized the world powers behind the war in Iran, arguing that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war but rejects them.” And, recovery in Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa is a slow and ongoing process five months on. Plus, Composer Sami Yusuf’s musical journey continues with his newest album, “Ecstasy: Voices of the Earth.”

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