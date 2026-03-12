Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran have left residents struggling to breathe after the ensuing fires engulfing parts of Tehran have released toxic fumes into the air. Also, a new law in China will promote "ethnic unity," making it compulsory to use Mandarin in schools, government and other public-facing activities. And, a look at the involvement of Gulf countries in the conflict in Sudan. Plus, a cafe in Vienna where older people bake cakes fresh daily from their own family recipes to spark intergenerational conversations with youth.

