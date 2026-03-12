Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran have left residents struggling to breathe after the ensuing fires engulfing parts of Tehran have released toxic fumes into the air. Also, a new law in China will promote "ethnic unity," making it compulsory to use Mandarin in schools, government and other public-facing activities. And, a look at the involvement of Gulf countries in the conflict in Sudan. Plus, a cafe in Vienna where older people bake cakes fresh daily from their own family recipes to spark intergenerational conversations with youth.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices