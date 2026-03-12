Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Thumbnail for "Oil depot fires in Iran impacting people's health".
Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Iran have left residents struggling to breathe after the ensuing fires engulfing parts of Tehran have released toxic fumes into the air.
March 12, 202650min 47sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran employs disruptive maritime tactics in response to strikes".
After being pummeled for 12 days by airstrikes, Iran has stepped up its asymmetric naval warfare by reportedly planting an initial tranche of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
March 11, 202650min 3sec48.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Gulf states, caught in US-Israeli war with Iran, forced to stick with Western allies".
Since the Iran war began, Tehran has been sending drones and missiles into its Gulf state neighbors' territories. The Gulf countries insist this is not their war, but Iran doesn't seen to see it that way.
March 10, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran selects Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader".
The powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.
March 9, 202650min 18sec49.2 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest from the ground in Iran and Israel amid war".
We take a look at the effects of airstrikes on the ground in Iran and Israel a week into the war.
March 6, 202649min 48sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran war spreads beyond the Middle East".
What began as a US-Israeli campaign against Iran within the Middle East is spreading far beyond the region. It now includes Iranian drones striking an airport in Azerbaijan, NATO forces shooting down a missile headed toward Turkish airspace and a US submarine sinking an Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean.
March 5, 202650min 30sec48.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Spain condemns US-Israeli war on Iran, angers Trump".
Trump has threatened to cut economic ties with Spain after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez forbade the US from using its two American bases in Spain to support the Iran attacks.
March 4, 202650min 27sec48.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran's revolutionary regime is built to resist shocks".
The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was a jolt for Iran, but its political system is built to sustain abrupt change.
March 3, 202649min 22sec47.43 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest updates from the US-Israel-Iran War".
As the US and Israel continue their attacks on Iran, the capital Tehran has turned into a war zone, and residents say they are fearful for their lives. Also, the impact of the war is rippling outward, drawing in multiple Middle Eastern governments.
March 2, 202649min 11sec47.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan raise concerns about 'open war'".
On Thursday night, Pakistan’s military fended off attacks by the Taliban along its border with Afghanistan in the latest outburst of tensions between the two neighbors.
February 27, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Danish prime minister calls for snap elections".
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new snap elections for the end of March. It comes as her party sees resurgent support — thanks, especially, to her US counterpart President Donald Trump.
February 26, 202649min 56sec47.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Could a US war with Iran turn into a wider regional Mideast conflict?".
The US has significantly ratcheted up its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks. The US and Iran are set to meet for nuclear talks tomorrow, but as the escalations continue, we look at what Tehran could do to retaliate.
February 25, 202650min 43sec48.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine marks four years since full-scale Russian invasion".
Today marks four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and one Ukrainian MP says the daily bombings have become “normal.”
February 24, 202650min 3sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Killing of Mexican drug cartel boss ‘El Mencho’ sparks wave of violence".
Criminal gangs have torched buses and cars and set up roadblocks in several Mexican states after security forces shot the leader of the cartel Jalisco New Generation, who was nicknamed “El Mencho,” yesterday.
February 23, 202650min 15sec48.27 MB
Thumbnail for "US Supreme court ruling halts sweeping tariffs".
The US Supreme Court has struck down much of the Trump administration's tariffs on foreign goods, which have been a cornerstone of its trade and foreign policies.
February 20, 202649min 53sec47.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Former South Korean president sentenced to life in prison".
A court in Seoul sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison today for his brief martial law decree in 2024.
February 19, 202650min 7sec48.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Belarusian opposition leader attends rights summit, discusses fighting from abroad".
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is among the leading pro-democracy figures attending the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy this week and discusses the goals of the Belarusian opposition in exile.
February 18, 202650min 57sec48.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Jesse Jackson, who globalized the US civil rights movement, dies at 84".
The American civil rights icon, Rev. Jesse Jackson, died today at the age of 84. His advisor James Zogby, who traveled with him throughout the Middle East, discusses his legacy.
February 17, 202649min 55sec47.95 MB
Thumbnail for "Marco Rubio addresses Munich Security Conference with new tone from US".
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio got a standing ovation when he spoke at the Munich Security Conference after his address fell short of the hardline populism that Vice President JD Vance brought to the event a year ago.
February 16, 202650min 38sec48.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Munich Security Conference kicks off amid strained transatlantic ties".
World leaders and diplomats from roughly 120 countries gather in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, where strained transatlantic ties have taken center stage.
February 13, 202649min 52sec47.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Bangladeshis head to the polls in consequential elections".
A look at where the youth stand as Bangladeshis head to the polls in one of the most consequential elections in the country's history.
February 12, 202649min 21sec47.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Indonesia to send peacekeeping force to Gaza".
Indonesia’s army chief of staff said this week that his country is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza as part of the international stabilization force there spearheaded by the US.
February 11, 202650min 8sec48.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico sends aid to Cuba while navigating US pressure".
​Mexico is sending two navy ships packed with humanitarian aid to Cuba as the island nation struggles with severe fuel shortages.
February 10, 202650min 30sec48.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Jimmy Lai, fierce critic of Beijing, receives 20-year sentence".
Hong Kong authorities today sentenced pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai to twenty years behind bars.
February 9, 202650min 11sec48.2 MB
Thumbnail for "US and Iranian officials meet in Oman for talks".
Officials from the US and Iran met today in the Persian Gulf country of Oman for talks.
February 6, 202650min 25sec48.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires".
The last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty, New START, expires today, leaving the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals without legal limits on nukes for the first time in over half a century.
February 5, 202650min 9sec48.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Venezuela amnesty law raises hopes, but doubts still linger".
A month after US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, some signs of change have emerged. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has proposed a sweeping amnesty law that could free hundreds of political prisoners, but families and human rights groups remain wary.
February 4, 202650min 5sec48.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukrainian soldiers share challenges as Russia continues attacks".
Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine included hundreds of drones and a record 32 ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, troops on the front line say conscripts are having a tough time filling the shoes of more experienced soldiers.
February 3, 202649min 1sec47.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Rafah crossing opens but only small numbers of people are being allowed through".
The Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt is now open, after being closed for nearly two years. But only small numbers of people are being allowed through, despite thousands of Palestinians in Gaza needing medical care.
February 2, 202649min 50sec47.87 MB
Thumbnail for "British PM Starmer 'resets relations' with China despite criticism".
Keir Starmer is in China this week, marking the first time a British prime minister has visited the country in eight years. UK–China ties have been under strain since Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and amid allegations of Chinese spying in Britain.
January 30, 202650min 16sec48.28 MB

