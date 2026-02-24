Today marks four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and one Ukrainian MP says the daily bombings have become “normal.” Also, the Ukraine war has sparked the largest forced migration that Europe has seen since World War II. Most EU countries welcomed Ukrainian refugees at first but, in the past year, that support has started to fade. And, a look at how volunteers have filled the gap in caring for pigeons after Berlin’s animal welfare budget was cut by 96% in 2024. Plus, celebrating the rhythms and storytelling of maloya music from Reunion Island.

