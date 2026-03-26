The International Olympic Committee has announced that transgender women will be banned from competing in women’s events at the Olympic Games, under new rules coming into force from 2028. Also, ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was abducted early this year in a US military raid, is in court today. And, a look at financial scams targeting women in Yemen. Also, the UN votes to name the trans-Atlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity.” Plus, composer and trumpet player John Vanore releases a new composition inspired by the ancient statues on Easter Island.

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