Hamas and Israel continued their prisoner-for-hostage exchanges as part of the ceasefire deal in Gaza, but on Thursday, the hostages released to Israel were already dead. Hamas claims they were killed by Israeli airstrikes while they were in captivity, which Israeli officials have not denied. The occasion was a somber shift in tone for the hostage releases, which are usually days of relief and celebration in Israel. Also, on Wednesday, in Paris, European leaders held another round of emergency talks focused on how to bolster the continent’s defense capabilities and support Ukraine’s fight against Russia. The continent is worried about how to defend itself in a world with fewer security guarantees from NATO ally the US. Also, a German court rules that Birkenstocks are not art that can be copyrighted. Hear about the history and aesthetic of the beloved, ugly, centuries-old German footwear. And, the story of the Latvian film "Flow," about animals banding together to survive a flood, which is up for an Oscar.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.