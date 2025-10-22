Today, the airport in Khartoum was scheduled to reopen for the first time since the start of the country’s civil war two years ago. But a series of drone strikes near the airport put the kibosh on those plans. Also, Copenhagen's Human Library lends people who volunteer to be “open books" in one-on-one conversations with "readers." These books share a wide range of personal perspectives — from being a trans woman or military veteran to being a police officer or sex worker. And, sleeper trains are making a comeback around the world. Plus, daytime coffee raves are on trend for twenty-something-year-olds in Barcelona.

