Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Thumbnail for "Drone strikes near Khartoum upend hopes of reopening airport".
Today, the airport in Khartoum was scheduled to reopen for the first time since the start of the country’s civil war two years ago.
October 22, 202549min 43sec47.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Russian bombardment cuts power and water for hundreds of thousands".
Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Chernihiv region overnight, leaving its northern part without power and in some cases without water.
October 21, 202549min 42sec47.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Bolivians elect a center-right president for the first time in two decades".
Bolivians have elected Rodrigo Paz, a center-right candidate, to be their new president, marking an end to leftist political leadership.
October 20, 202549min 19sec47.37 MB
Thumbnail for "High stakes for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets with Trump at the White House".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the White House for his third visit since US President Donald Trump returned to office.
October 17, 202550min 2sec48.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump confirms CIA operations in Venezuela".
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct secret operations in Venezuela, adding that the White House is weighing the possibility of a land attack on the country.
October 16, 202542min 8sec40.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Hamas sends a message to Palestinian rivals".
As a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza goes into effect, there have also been gun battles inside the Gaza Strip between Hamas and rival groups.
October 15, 202550min 26sec48.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Aid groups say supplies entering Gaza are 'not enough yet'".
Truckloads of aid are entering Gaza, but the long-promised surge in deliveries has yet to materialize. Israeli officials say the Rafah border crossing will remain closed until the bodies of all slain hostages are returned.
October 14, 202550min 13sec48.24 MB
Thumbnail for "Israelis celebrate release of hostages, world leaders meet to sign Gaza peace deal".
Two years of grief and anger in Israel turned into euphoria today with the release of 20 living hostages who survived kidnapping on Oct. 7, 2023, and captivity in Gaza since then. Israel released some Palestinian prisoners in exchange.
October 13, 202550min 34sec48.57 MB
Thumbnail for "A look at what comes next as Gaza ceasefire takes hold".
Large crowds of Palestinians have started walking back to their homes — or what's left of them — in Gaza City as the Israeli military pulls its forces back from parts of central Gaza. We look at what comes next, including the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and potential sticking points for the truce.
October 10, 202550min 34sec48.58 MB
Thumbnail for "Cautious optimism as Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire".
The first phase of the Israel-Hamas peace deal has gained momentum but major obstacles may still block the plan's implementation. We take look at the truce itself, and speak with Israelis and Palestinians about their thoughts.
October 9, 202550min 28sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Midwife describes atrocities as ICC convicts militia leader in Sudan".
A midwife describes assisting a growing number of women experiencing sexual violence at the hands of militias in the North Darfur region of Sudan. It comes a day after a Sudanese militia leader was convicted at the ICC on charges of mass murder and sexual violence going back to 2003.
October 8, 202551min 22sec49.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Renewable energy sources overtake coal for the first time".
A new report from the climate think tank Ember finds that renewable energy sources made up more of the global electricity mix than coal for the first half of 2025.
October 7, 202552min 19sec25.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Negotiations over the war in Gaza begin in Egypt".
Representatives from Israel and Hamas are meeting indirectly in Egypt today to talk about an end to the war in Gaza. At the center of the talks is a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which includes details about the release of hostages, future governance in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.
October 6, 202550min 20sec48.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Church of England appoints first female Archbishop of Canterbury".
The Church of England has appointed Sarah Mullally to become the next Archbishop of Canterbury. It’s the first time a woman has held the position.
October 3, 202551min 58sec24.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Deadly attack at UK synagogue during Yom Kippur".
Two people died and four others were seriously injured after an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in the United Kingdom. The assault took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
October 2, 202551min 8sec49.11 MB
Thumbnail for "While Europe’s airspace faces threats, the US gathers its top military brass".
EU leaders gathered in Copenhagen today, just days after airspace intrusions by unidentified aircraft closed Danish airports. Meanwhile, Washington gathered its top US military brass in Quantico, Virginia, focusing on what the White House has called “the enemy within.”
October 1, 202553min 6sec25.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Former residential school in Canada reopens as historic site".
The longest-running and largest residential school in Canada had an estimated 15,000 children attend before closing down in 1970. Today, on the country's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the building is reopening as a historic site and museum to share the stories of survivors.
September 30, 202550min 50sec48.83 MB
Thumbnail for "New initiative aims to halt weapons flow from US sellers to Mexican cartels".
Mexico and the US have launched a new bilateral initiative aimed at disrupting the stream of illicit weapons across their shared border.
September 29, 202552min 6sec25.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Denmark says drone sightings at airports are part of wider ‘hybrid war’".
In Denmark, authorities are investigating a series of drone sightings near major airports and airbases in the country this week.
September 26, 202552min 26sec50.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Syria’s new leaders at the UN General Assembly: ‘Syria is back after six decades’".
This week at the United Nations General Assembly, Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa came with a message: Syria is back after being isolated for about six decades.
September 25, 202550min 10sec24.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Russian military continues 'grinding advance' in Donetsk".
Russian troops have made incremental gains in parts of eastern Ukraine, although their advances elsewhere have stalled.
September 24, 202551min48.98 MB
Thumbnail for "UN summit puts spotlight on abducted Ukrainian children".
Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has taken tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.
September 23, 202550min 38sec24.33 MB
Thumbnail for "US allies recognize Palestinian statehood at UN General Assembly".
The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is in New York this week. One issue that's at the top of the agenda is connected to the war in Gaza.
September 22, 202550min 20sec48.34 MB
Thumbnail for "US suggest reclaiming control of Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base".
During his state visit to the UK, President Donald Trump expressed interest in the US reclaiming Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban and would likely require negotiations to retake.
September 19, 202550min 34sec24.3 MB
Thumbnail for "On Trump state visit to the UK, the two leaders agree to disagree".
US President Donald Trump wrapped up his historic state visit to the United Kingdom today. He and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters that they discussed major international crises, but the two leaders did not present any new solutions for Gaza, Ukraine or global migration.
September 18, 202550min 30sec48.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Chinese EVs flood the market across major Southeast Asian cities".
From Jakarta to Bangkok, new and unknown brands of Chinese electric vehicles have been cruising around major Southeast Asian cities over the past two years.
September 17, 202550min 33sec24.29 MB
Thumbnail for "US strikes second Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean".
The US military has sunk another Venezuelan boat in the Caribbean. President Donald Trump says the vessels are tied to drug cartels but has offered no evidence. Amid the saber-rattling between Caracas and Washington, we hear what Venezuelans are saying.
September 16, 202549min 30sec47.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Tens of thousands attend anti-immigrant rally in London".
Over the weekend in London, more than 100,000 people took to the streets for the anti-immigrant "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, featuring Elon Musk as a guest speaker.
September 15, 202550min 15sec24.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Bolsonaro convicted and sentenced to prison in Brazil's landmark ruling".
Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election loss.
September 12, 202550min 56sec48.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Divisions within Greenland's independence movement".
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants the United States to take control of Greenland. It’s reignited passions in the territory on the topic of independence — not just from the US, but from Denmark.
September 11, 202550min 32sec24.28 MB

