Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Today, the airport in Khartoum was scheduled to reopen for the first time since the start of the country’s civil war two years ago. But a series of drone strikes near the airport put the kibosh on those plans. Also, Copenhagen's Human Library lends people who volunteer to be “open books" in one-on-one conversations with "readers." These books share a wide range of personal perspectives — from being a trans woman or military veteran to being a police officer or sex worker. And, sleeper trains are making a comeback around the world. Plus, daytime coffee raves are on trend for twenty-something-year-olds in Barcelona.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices