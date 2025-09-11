Logo for The World

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

25hr 8min
Thumbnail for "Divisions within Greenland's independence movement".
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants the United States to take control of Greenland. It’s reignited passions in the territory on the topic of independence — not just from the US, but from Denmark.
September 11, 202550min 32sec24.28 MB
Thumbnail for "NATO condemns drone incursions into Polish airspace".
Last night, more than a dozen drones believed to be from Russia flew into Poland’s airspace, and at least four of them were shot down by Polish and allied NATO aircraft. While the incident drew condemnation, the Kremlin has not confirmed or denied that the drones were Russian.
September 10, 202551min 4sec49.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel attempts to assassinate Hamas leadership in Qatar".
Israel today attacked an apartment in Doha, Qatar, where the top leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US ceasefire proposal. Israel claimed responsibility for the attack, and said it had notified the Trump administration ahead of the strikes, which the White House called an “unfortunate incident” that did not advance peace in the region.
September 9, 202551min24.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Social media ban sparks deadly protests in Nepal".
At least 17 people have died in Nepal's capital Kathmandu after clashes with police. Tens of thousands took to the streets across the country to protest a government ban on dozens of social media platforms.
September 8, 202550min 18sec48.32 MB
Thumbnail for "North Korean leader spends a successful week in Beijing".
When Chinese Leader Xi Jinping attended this week's massive military parade in Beijing, he arrived with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. It was one of many wins for Kim, who wants to be accepted on the global stage as the leader of a normal nation, instead of a global pariah.
September 5, 202550min 17sec48.3 MB
Thumbnail for "US expands military action in the southern Caribbean".
September 4, 202548min 34sec23.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Leaders of China, Russia, North Korea send a message to the West".
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un stand together to watch a massive military parade roll through Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in an act of solidarity against the West.
September 3, 202550min 8sec24.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Aid groups scramble to help survivors of Afghanistan earthquake".
Search and rescue operations continue in eastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly earthquake.
September 2, 202549min 57sec47.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Education Special: The value of American higher education".
Our Labor Day special offers an in-depth examination of the value of an American higher education for international students and the challenges they now face in studying in the US, amid new visa restrictions.
September 1, 202550min 52sec24.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Discussions over sexism after photos of Italian PM found on porn site".
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “disgusted” after photos of her and other women were found on an Italian pornographic website.
August 29, 202550min 45sec24.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia conducts massive overnight strike on Kyiv".
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine’s capital kills at least 19 people and injures many dozens more. Ukrainians grapple with heading to shelters or riding out incoming attacks.
August 28, 202549min 48sec47.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Global mail deliveries to the US in limbo due to tariffs".
Some foreign shippers are suspending US package deliveries, as a customs tax exemption for low-value goods comes to an end this Friday.
August 27, 202550min 56sec24.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Widespread condemnation for Israeli strikes on hospital that kill more journalists".
Israel fired two missiles at another hospital in Gaza yesterday that killed 20 people, including five journalists. Israel says it was a mistake but the attacks have sparked global condemnation.
August 26, 202549min 15sec47.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazilians debate what democracy means for their country".
As Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, Brazilians are debating what justice, accountability and democracy really mean.
August 25, 202549min 11sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Trade pressure from US rallies Brazilians against interference".
The US has imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian goods. But instead of pressuring Brazil’s government, the move may have backfired.
August 22, 202551min 58sec24.97 MB
Thumbnail for "AU backs effort to adopt map showing Africa’s true size".
The African Union has voiced support for the adoption of a map that more accurately displays the real size of Africa.
August 21, 202549min 52sec47.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The latest updates on Israel and Gaza".
Israeli troops have reached the outskirts of Gaza City, preparing for its takeover, at a time when a potential 60-day ceasefire is on the table.
August 20, 202550min 7sec24.06 MB
Thumbnail for "China and India try to repair relations".
China and India are beginning to view each other as possible allies — instead of historic adversaries — one of the side-effects of new US trade policies.
August 19, 202551min 10sec24.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Russia does have 'legitimate grievances,' says Kremlin analyst".
Ukraine is Russia, and the invasion of Ukraine simply represents the return to an older, fundamental reality, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
August 18, 202550min 47sec48.78 MB
Thumbnail for "'Tell the world I was here': Documenting life in Gaza".
For almost two years, Palestinians in Gaza have been recording everything to make sure the world knows they existed.
August 15, 202550min 18sec24.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Extremist groups around the world exploiting AI".
Experts say extremist groups from around the world are using artificial intelligence to produce propaganda and appeal to new audiences.
August 14, 202549min 34sec23.81 MB
Thumbnail for "US unseals indictment against Haitian gang leader".
August 13, 202550min 42sec24.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Far-right gains in Europe threaten EU climate goals".
Far-right parties are surging in popularity across Europe and environmentalists say their influence could put the EU’s climate agenda in jeopardy.
August 12, 202549min 48sec47.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli army targets and kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza".
An Israeli strike on a press tent outside a Gaza hospital killed five Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday, including prominent reporter Anas al-Sharif. The Committee to Protect Journalists had warned of the danger to al-Sharif's life, something that’s become part of a pattern of press intimidation.
August 11, 202549min 15sec23.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinians fearful, hostage families frustrated, as Israel expands control of Gaza".
Palestinians in Gaza are reacting with dread to the announcement that Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Also, families of Israeli hostages, as well as those seeking the return of their loved ones’ remains, have responded with deep frustration and a sense of betrayal at the Israeli government.
August 8, 202550min 18sec24.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli PM signals military escalation to occupy all of Gaza".
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is talking about ordering the Israeli military to escalate its campaign to take control of all of Gaza.
August 7, 202550min 43sec24.37 MB
Thumbnail for "80 years since US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima".
Today marks 80 years since the first use of a nuclear weapon during wartime — the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
August 6, 202549min 58sec30.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazil's Bolsonaro under house arrest".
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest on charges of masterminding a coup to overturn the country's 2022 election.
August 5, 202549min 36sec23.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Trial begins in absentia for former Bangladesh prime minister".
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is facing a landmark trial in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity. The charges are linked to the 2024 student protests that toppled her government.
August 4, 202550min 4sec48.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Sweeping impacts of new Trump tariffs on global economy".
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to start up new tariffs on dozens of countries, sowing more uncertainty in the global economy.
August 1, 202551min 19sec24.63 MB

