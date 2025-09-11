US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants the United States to take control of Greenland. It’s reignited passions in the territory on the topic of independence — not just from the US, but from Denmark. Also, a government commission in Peru has voted to nix plans for a vast 3 million acre conservation reserve in the Amazon that would have protected uncontacted peoples there. And, a rapper who was born in Greece to Ghanaian parents calls out Greece’s lack of birthright citizenship as “racist.” Plus, the Women's International Motorcycle Association celebrates 75 years on the open road.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.