Criminal gangs have torched buses and cars and set up roadblocks in several Mexican states after security forces shot the leader of the cartel Jalisco New Generation, who was nicknamed “El Mencho,” yesterday. France is set to pass an emergency decree slashing renewable energy targets, turning instead to its nuclear energy sector. And, a look at the life of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, who was a vocal campaigner for Pan-Africanism and a United States of Africa that would work together as a political and economic bloc. Plus, giant tortoises have been reintroduced on Floreana Island in the Galapagos.

