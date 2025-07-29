A court in Colombia has convicted former President Álvaro Uribe on witness tampering charges. To some Colombians, Uribe is a national hero, while others view him as a ruthless strongman who undermined their democracy. Also, military leaders from Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after clashes erupted along their shared border last week. And, controversy over the Brazilian government serving shark meat in schools and at hospitals nationwide. Plus, using the ancient Shinto spiritual practice of forest bathing from Japan to deal with global crises.

