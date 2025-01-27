Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from more than 50 countries gathered in southern Poland today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Also, a solid gold helmet on loan from Romania was stolen in a dramatic museum heist in the Netherlands. And, the US has frozen nearly all foreign aid while the Trump administration reviews where the aid should go. Plus, Rema's is hoping to take home his first Grammy after his second studio album "Heis" topped the charts in his home country of Nigeria.
