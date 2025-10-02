Two people died and four others were seriously injured after an attack at a synagogue in Manchester in the United Kingdom. The assault took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Also, citizens from four Caribbean nations — Barbados, Belize, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines — can now live and work in each others’ countries without the requirements of visas, residency permits or other extensive paperwork. And, Israel intercepts nearly all the vessels that were part of the multinational Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza with aid, arresting the activists onboard. Plus, the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia is drawing laughs — and criticism.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.