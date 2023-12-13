For the first time ever, negotiators at this year's UN climate summit have addressed the leading cause of climate change — fossil fuels. They have reached a historicl deal to transition away from them, but many countries are criticizing the agreement's loopholes and walking away unhappy. And, while most of the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place inside of Paris city limits, the surfing competition will happen nearly 10,000 miles away in Tahiti. Games organizers are planning to build a $5 million aluminum judging tower in the lagoon. Also, the "Click Here" podcast reports that Ukrainian officials are working with the International Criminal Court to collect the data and file cases so those who commit war crimes don't go free. Plus, the original surf sound.

