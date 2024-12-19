Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US officials say Russia has deployed some 8,000 North Koreans in the Kursk region, the border area where Ukrainian forces seized Russian territory in a surprise attack over the summer. But there may be far fewer troops returning home than Pyongyang expected. Also, journalists use fake Tinder profiles to identify and follow the movements of hundreds of soldiers in Europe, including many Americans. And, a look into the growing phenomenon of countries repressing dissidents beyond their own borders, including a NATO ally of the US: Turkey. Plus, Host Marco Werman puts his knowledge of Africa to the test in a trivia game.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Donate today to help The World unlock a $67,000 challenge match!