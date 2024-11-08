Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Africa is home to more than 1.3 billion people in 54 different countries. The reactions to Donald Trump's reelection are wide ranging, but there's also a gap between the expectations of African leaders and ordinary people. Also, COP29 opens on Nov. 11 in Azerbaijan. Many environmentalists are critical that the conference is being hosted by an oil-producing nation, but others are hopeful it will bring results. And, the f-word is part of the unique set of profanities that cannot be uttered on public radio, but its history and use is no less fascinating. We'll dive into the etymology of that four-letter word.
