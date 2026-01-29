Cuba could deplete its oil supply in as little as 15 to 20 days, according to the data company Kpler, and residents are worried about what might come next. Also, a look at the experiences, hopes and fears of the Somali community in Minnesota amid ICE raids in their neighborhoods. And, a conversation with armed colectivos in Venezuela. Plus, the value of gold skyrockets against the US dollar.

