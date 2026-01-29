Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Cuba could deplete its oil supply in as little as 15 to 20 days, according to the data company Kpler, and residents are worried about what might come next. Also, a look at the experiences, hopes and fears of the Somali community in Minnesota amid ICE raids in their neighborhoods. And, a conversation with armed colectivos in Venezuela. Plus, the value of gold skyrockets against the US dollar.