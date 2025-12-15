Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Australia's Jewish community is reeling from a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. Also, Chile elects José Antonio Kast in its runoff presidential election as the country's most right-wing leader in decades. And, a new software that can track just about anybody just about anywhere. Plus, a look at a new generation in Turkey adding its own spin to reading fortunes in coffee grounds.