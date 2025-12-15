Australia's Jewish community is reeling from a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. Also, Chile elects José Antonio Kast in its runoff presidential election as the country’s most right-wing leader in decades. And, a new software that can track just about anybody just about anywhere. Plus, a look at a new generation in Turkey adding its own spin to reading fortunes in coffee grounds.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices