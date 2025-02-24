Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

24hr 34min
Thumbnail for "Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion".
Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
February 24, 202548min 26sec23.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in the US slashed".
February 21, 202549min 20sec47.39 MB
Thumbnail for "The remains of 4 hostages are returned to Israel in latest ceasefire trade".
February 20, 202548min 47sec23.42 MB
Thumbnail for "Brazil's Bolsonaro charged in alleged coup plot".
February 19, 202549min 9sec47.21 MB
Thumbnail for "US and Russia pursue peace talks in Riyadh without Ukraine at the table".
February 18, 202548min 19sec23.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Special: Focus on Ukraine".
February 17, 202548min 22sec46.46 MB
Thumbnail for "Lebanon is at a crossroads 20 years after their prime minister was assassinated".
February 14, 202548min 42sec23.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump's action on Ukraine leave Europe flat-footed".
February 13, 202549min 13sec47.27 MB
Thumbnail for "RSF in Sudan reported to have stormed refugee camp".
February 12, 202548min 57sec23.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah amid Gaza forced removal plan".
US President Donald Trump meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House as Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt is met with regional and global condemnation.
February 11, 202548min 37sec42.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Paris summit focuses on groundbreaking impact of AI".
An AI summit in Paris brings together world leaders, scientists and tech executives to discuss the groundbreaking impact of artificial intelligence, with EU nations and India playing “catch-up” to the US and China.
February 10, 202548min 12sec23.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Rising crime and insecurity on Ecuadorian voters' minds".
February 7, 202549min 17sec47.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Special envoy for LGBTQ rights under Biden says Trump administration will set back clock decades".
February 6, 202549min 36sec47.65 MB
Thumbnail for "How controversial comments from the US president could affect ongoing ceasefire negotiations".
February 5, 202548min 48sec46.85 MB
Thumbnail for "Washington challenges Beijing's ties to Latin America".
February 4, 202548min 26sec23.15 MB
Thumbnail for "US tariffs against Mexico delayed as Canada prepares to respond in kind".
February 3, 202548min 7sec39.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Ahmad al-Sharaa takes over as Syria’s transitional president".
Syria’s de-facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa was declared the country’s transitional president on Wednesday. The former rebel leader addressed Syrians directly yesterday and called for justice and elections following a transitional period.
January 31, 202549min 45sec23.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide".
Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime.
January 30, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Stampede kills dozens in India at world's largest religious gathering".
January 29, 202549min 23sec23.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico's ambitious plan to receive deportees from the US".
January 28, 202554min 38sec52.48 MB
Thumbnail for "80 years since Auschwitz liberation".
Royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from more than 50 countries gathered in southern Poland today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
January 27, 202549min 19sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "People in Gaza return to what is left of their homes".
January 24, 202547min 59sec22.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Syria looks to reform economically in post-Assad era".
January 23, 202548min 58sec47.04 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump's foreign policy picks say about the war in Ukraine".
January 22, 202549min 18sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel conducts raid in the West Bank city of Jenin".
January 21, 202548min 43sec46.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president".
President Donald Trump laid out foreign policy promises, goals and predictions during his swearing-in ceremony as he assumes another term in office.
January 20, 202549min 8sec23.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel's Cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal".
January 17, 202549min 45sec23.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinians and Israelis react to potential ceasefire".
Palestinians and Israelis react to a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
January 16, 202549min 20sec47.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas".
After months of back and forth, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal.
January 15, 202549min 20sec23.58 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea trial could remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office".
A trial is underway this week in South Korea's Constitutional Court that could remove the country's president from office.
January 14, 202549min 7sec23.61 MB

Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion

Thumbnail for "Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion".
February 24, 202548min 26sec

Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, Israeli troops have sent tanks into West Bank cities and towns as Palestinians flee their homes in search of safety from shelling and violence. And, Turkey is exporting eggs to the US amid a shortage and skyrocketing prices caused by the spread of bird flu. Plus, Venezuelan comedians and satirists find humor while in exile.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Thumbnail for "Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion".
Global leaders gather in Ukraine to show support on third anniversary of invasion
00:00
48:26