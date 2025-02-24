Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Leaders from around the world are visiting Kyiv to mark three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, Israeli troops have sent tanks into West Bank cities and towns as Palestinians flee their homes in search of safety from shelling and violence. And, Turkey is exporting eggs to the US amid a shortage and skyrocketing prices caused by the spread of bird flu. Plus, Venezuelan comedians and satirists find humor while in exile.
