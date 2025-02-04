Panama has become the first Latin American nation to pull out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It’s also weighing whether to cancel its contract with the Hong Kong-based company that operates near the Panama Canal. An adviser to the US Institute for Peace says that it's all part of the long rivalry between the US and China in Latin America. Also, Syria's new interim president is traveling to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There's a lot at stake for both countries. Turkey, which hosts more than 3 million Syrian refugees, wants a stable Syria next door. And Syria's new government is looking for support to help rebuild the war-torn nation. And, we meet the man considered to be the first English teacher in Japan. He staged a shipwreck to get into the country, despite the isolationist policies of the time.

