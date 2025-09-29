Mexico and the US have launched a new bilateral initiative aimed at disrupting the stream of illicit weapons across their shared border. Also, US President Donald Trump meets with Israel’s prime minister in Washington for the fourth time in eight months to discuss a ceasefire deal in Gaza. And, Moldova’s pro-European party secures a resounding victory in the country’s parliamentary elections over a bloc of pro-Russia parties. Plus, Italy and Austria hit a major milestone in building the world’s longest underground railway located deep beneath the Alps.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.