Indonesia’s army chief of staff said this week that his country is preparing to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza as part of the international stabilization force there spearheaded by the US. Also, the US is planning to deploy 200 soldiers to Nigeria after warning that Christianity is facing what it’s called an "existential threat.” And, the Dutch brewing giant Heineken announces it will cut up to 6,000 jobs in the coming years as the wider industry confronts weakening consumer demand. Plus, a look at how communities are balancing the impact of light pollution on ecosystems and a concern for public safety.

