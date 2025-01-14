Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A trial is underway this week in South Korea's Constitutional Court that could remove the country's president from office. Also, Mexico sends a team of firefighters to California to help battle the wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles. And, the trip in fishing boats from Morocco's western Atlantic coast to Spain's Canary Islands is just the final leg of a long, harrowing trip that can last for years. Plus, Village Hydroponics in Vermont grows and shares food, for free, with people displaced from their home countries.
