Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

Aid trucks to cross from Egypt to Gaza

October 20, 202348min

For nearly two weeks, food and medical supplies have not been allowed into Gaza, which is being bombed by Israel. Aid trucks are poised to cross over the Rafah border crossing in Egypt to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the millions of Palestinians trapped. And, Israel has confirmed more than 200 Israelis are currently being held hostage in Gaza. There is pressure on Israel's government to work to secure their release from Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Also, Russian American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva has been detained in Russia. She works for the US-funded news service, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Russian officials are accusing her of "failing to register as a foreign agent." Plus, Sydney Opera House turns 50. 